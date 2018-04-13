Security cover of rape-accused UP BJP legislator withdrawn

Lucknow, April 19 (IANS) Security of rape accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar was withdrawn by the state government on Thursday, an official said.

According to the officials, other than the security cover, the guard outside his official residence has also been taken back.

Bangarmau legislator from Unnao district, Kuldeep Singh Sengar enjoyed ‘Y’ category security cover which allowed him protection by a head constable, three constables and three body guards from the state police. Sengar, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation, is currently in the custody of the agency, which is probing the rape case against him.

–IANS

md/vd