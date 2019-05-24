Security forces begin search operation in Pulwama

Srinagar, May 28 (IANS) Security forces started a cordon and search operation in Kareemabad village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

After receiving specific information about the presence of militants, security forces started a cordon and search operation in Kareemabad village in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, police sources said.

Reports from the village said a large number of security forces are carrying out the door-to-door search operation to flush out the hiding militants.

Meanwhile, minor clashes between the village’s youths and the security forces have erupted in the area during the search operation.

–IANS

sq/vin