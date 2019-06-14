Security forces have crippled Kashmir militancy: J&K Governor

Srinagar, June 19 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Wednesday that the security forces have broken the backbone of militancy in Kashmir and whatever is still left of it would be wiped out soon.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of an event in here, Malik said: “Security forces have broken the backbone of militancy in Kashmir and whatever is still left of it would be wiped out soon”.

Referring to recent militant attacks, Malik said: “They (militants) are under tremendous pressure from their bosses across to show their existence and such attacks are an exhibition of their frustration”.

The Governor claimed that his administration has dealt very firmly with militancy in comparison to the previous government in the state.

He, however, admitted that sporadic incidents of violence such as the recent Fidayeen attack in Anantnag can happen and even countries like the US, England and France have not succeeded in preventing such incidents completely.

He said militant recruitment is down, incidents of stone pelting after Friday prayers have stopped and those furthering violence in Kashmir have realised that this will lead them nowhere.

He said more and more youth are giving up the path of violence and returning to lead a normal life.

“Two such youth came back to their families after abjuring the path of violence only yesterday”, he said.

Talking about the recent intelligence input about a possible militant attack that was shared by Pakistan with India, the Governor said Pakistan is duty-bound to share such intelligence with India, adding, however, that Pakistan had not been very successful in preventing terror attacks on its own soil.

–IANS

sq/bc