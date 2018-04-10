Security forces, militants clash in Kashmir’s Kulgam district

Srinagar, April 11 (IANS) A gunfight started late Tuesday evening between the security forces and the militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Police said the security forces surrounded Wani Mohalla in Khudwani area of Kulgam district for searches on Tuesday evening.

“During the search operation, some gunshots were heard after which an encounter started. The gunfight is still underway,” police said.

Meanwhile, authorities on Wednesday suspended Internet services in the area to check the spread of rumours by anti-social elements, police sources added.

–IANS

sq/sku/