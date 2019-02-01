Security forces, militants clash in Pulwama

Srinagar, Feb 6 (IANS) A gunfight started on Wednesday between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Police said following specific information about the presence of militants in Chakoora village in Litter area, the security forces started a cordon and search operation.

“As the cordon around the hidden militants was tightened, they fired at the security forces, triggering an encounter,” a police officer said.

Almost simultaneously, clashes between civilian protesters and the security personnel broke out some distance away from the site of the gunfight.

