Security guard of former Ghaziabad councillor found fatally shot

Ghaziabad, Feb 16 (IANS) The personal security officer (PSO) of a former Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation councillor was discovered dead with a gunshot wound to the head under mysterious circumstances here, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning at the councillor’s residence in Sector-13, Pratap Vihar.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Shlok Kumar said, “The PSO, identified as Brij Mohan Singh, a retired army personnel and a resident of Kannauj in UP, had joined his duty on Wednesday (February 13).

“The incident apparently took place at 3.00 a.m. on Saturday. But it came to light when a family member opened the door of his room and found him lying in a pool of blood on the bed. His licensed revolver was found next to him.”

The former councillor, Pintu Yadav, said that he rushed the PSO to hospital but he succumbed on the way, added the SP.

–IANS

