Security heightened in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 13 (IANS) Security was heightened in some parts of Srinagar city on Friday to prevent separatist called protests against civilian killings.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a separatist conglomerate headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, has called for peaceful protests after the congressional Friday prayers against the four civilians who were killed during a gunfight in Kulgam district on Wednesday.

While Geelani and Mirwaiz have been placed under house arrest, Malik has been lodged in the Srinagar Central Jail.

Mobile internet services continues to remain suspended in south Kashmir areas since Thursday while the speed of mobile as well as fixed line broadband connections were slashed in other parts of the valley.

Train services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns have been suspended.

Educational institutions, banks, post offices and government offices were closed across Jammu and Kashmir due to a public holiday.

Public transport remained off the roads in most areas of Srinagar.

Inter district public transport, however, remained suspended.

