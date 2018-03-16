Security, intelligence agencies discuss curbing Maoist funding

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Top security and intelligences officials and heads of probe agencies met here on Tuesday to discuss the government’s multi-pronged approach to curb funding of Maoists in the country.

According to official sources, the meeting — attended by NIA chief Y.C. Modi, ED Director Karnal Singh and Senior Security Advisor in the Home Ministry K. Vijay Kumar — was held at the NIA headquarters here.

The meeting was also attended by several top officials of the Intelligence Bureau.

Police officials from Maoist-affected states — Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal — were also present.

An ED source told IANS that a similar meeting of these officials took place on February 12 where ways to curb financial funding of Maoists in these states on pilot basis was discussed.

“As per the plan after the February meeting, the ED has recently attached properties worth crores of rupees of top Naxal leaders in Bihar under the supervision of ED’s Joint Director Sanjay Lavaniya,” he said.

In February, the ED attached moveable and immoveable properties worth Rs 86 lakh of top Naxal leader Sandeep Yadav, in-charge of Madhya Zone of Bihar Jharkhand Special Area Committee of CPI-Maoist.

On Monday, the ED attached properties worth Rs 68 lakh of Pradumn Sharma, in-Charge of Magadh zone of Special Area Committee of Bihar-Jharkhand and Pramod Sharma, Secretary of Banawar Sub-Area Zonal Committee of CPI-Maoist.

–IANS

