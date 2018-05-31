Security tightened in Amritsar ahead of ‘Op Blue Star’ anniversary

Amritsar, June 4 (IANS) Security agencies were put on alert in and around this Sikh holy city from Monday in view of the 34th anniversary of Operation Blue Star carried out by the Army on the Golden Temple complex in June 1984.

Punjab Police, para-military forces and intelligence personnel were stationed at different locations across Amritsar, particularly in the congested walled city area where the Golden Temple complex is located.

Religious prayers started at the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikh religion, on Monday.

The prayers will end on June 6, marked as the anniversary of the Army operation launched to flush out heavily armed terrorists from inside the shrine complex.

Punjab Director General of Police Suresh Arora had reviewed security arrangements in Amritsar on Saturday.

Meanwhile, radical Sikh organisation Dal Khalsa has called for a shutdown in Amritsar on June 6 to protest against the Army action.

Its spokesman Kanwarpal Singh said that Operation Blue Star was the result of a policy of state interference in religious matters of Sikhs.

–IANS

js/qd