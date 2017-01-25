Security tightened in Kolkata ahead of Republic Day celebrations

Kolkata, Jan 25 (IANS) Sand bunkers and watch towers have been put up as part of heightened security measures in the city ahead of the 68th Republic Day celebration on Thursday, a senior Kolkata police officer said.

According to police, special security arrangements have been made at crowded places and around vital installations including shopping malls, important railway stations and metro stations, government buildings and the port and the airport, besides the Indira Gandhi Sarani (erstwhile Red Road) in Central Kolkata, where the Republic Day parade would take place.

“Four thousand police personnel under the supervision of 19 Deputy Commissioners of Kolkata police will be monitoring the city streets on Thursday. The Red Road would be scanned using drones during the time of the Parade,” said Joint Commissioner of Police(Headquarters) Supratim Sarkar.

He said 10 sand bunkers, 10 watch towers, 11 police assistance booths and six bullet proof enclosures have come up in and around the Red Road, while 11 Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS), 14 ambulances and three quick response teams would also be present at the venue to tackle any emergency situation.

The movement of vehicles on Red Road would be stopped post midnight on January 25, police said.

