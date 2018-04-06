Seema sixth in women’s 75kg weightlifting

Gold Coast, April 8 (IANS) Indian Seema finished sixth in the women’s 75kg weightlifting competition of the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Sunday.

Seema lifted a total of 189kg — 84kg in snatch and 105 kg in clean and jerk. She started with an 80kg lift in the snatch before managing an effort of 84 kg.

In the clean and jerk rounds, her lifts were 100 kg and 105kg respectively. She failed to lift 108kg in her third and final effort.

The gold medal in the event went to England’s Emily Godley, who lifted a total of 222kg — 96kg in snatch and 126 in clean and jerk. She overcame Canadian Marie-Eve Beauchemin-Nadeau by 1kg.

Wales’ Laura Hughes took the bronze medal with a total of 207kg.

–IANS

pur/vd