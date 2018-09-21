Sehban can’t survive without hitting the gym

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor Sehban Azim doesn’t think he can survive a day without sweating it out in a gym.

He had to go shirtless for his new show “Tujhse Hai Raabta”.

Talking about it, Sehban said in a statement: “I don’t think I can survive a day without hitting the gym, so I cultivate a lean toned physique in general. But when I learned that I had to go shirtless for a sequence, the very next day I was concerned about the results as actors take weeks and months to prepare for a shirtless shot.

“They have to change their diet, cut carbohydrates and all. I had no such privileges and yet, wanted my body to look perfect. So, I took matters into my own hands immediately,” he added.

He doesn’t want to recommend it to anyone though.

“I undertook a strenuous workout one day prior to the shoot of my shirtless scene and cut out all salt, water, sugar and decided to fast for 24 hours. I am glad that my efforts paid off and we managed to get a perfect shot,” he said.

–IANS

