Selena Gomez is being positive

Los Angeles, July 1 (IANS) Singer-actress feels it is important for her to de-stress her life after an eventful past year.

“In general, I think it’s important just to remain positive. I’m at that age where I think that’s what matters, is making sure I’m healthy, and people are happy that I love,” Gomez told etonline.com at the premiere of her new film “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”.

In an earlier interview with “Good Morning America”, the former Disney star revealed that she has “stepped back a bit” from the spotlight following her kidney transplant last year.

Since the surgery, she has been the subject of headlines for everything from her romances with The Weeknd and Justin Bieber to her relationship with her family.

Now, however, the “Back to You” singer is focused on work.

Asked if she had any fun plans lined up for her 26th birthday next month, she told etonline: “I might be working on my birthday.”

“It is (a good thing),” she said. “I’m very lucky. I’m grateful.”

–IANS

rb/mr