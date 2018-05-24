Selfie craze helps police catch mobile thief in Bengal

Kolkata, May 29 (IANS) The selfie craze is becoming troublesome, but it helped the police in solving a recent case of theft in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, as the thief posted a selfie from the stolen phone, police said on Tuesday.

“By looking at the selfie he posted we could trace his location from seeing the background and nabbed him today (Tuesday),” said a police officer.

Deepak Rai had stolen a mobile phone on Sunday from Jalpaiguri town. He couldn’t resist the temptation to click a selfie and clicked one with the stolen mobile, which he posted on a social media site on Monday.

“We decoded the area seeing the picture and caught him. The accused has confessed to the crime,” said the police.

The mobile phone has been recovered and will be handed over to the owner after the legal formalities.

–IANS

