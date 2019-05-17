Sena chief attends NDA dinner

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday attended the dinner meeting hosted by BJP chief Amit Shah here for NDA allies, hours after his party spokesperson said he would not attend it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the dinner hosted just two days ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut told CNN New18 that Thackeray will not attend the meeting and Subhash Desai, a Rajya Sabha MP, will be the party’s representative at the meeting.

“The BJP President had invited Udhav ji and he called him up also. But he is not going. Subhash Desai will attend the dinner,” Raut said.

He also raised questions on holding such a meeting ahead of the results, asking: “Till the results come out and things get clear, what will we do in Delhi?”

Among other allies who attended the meeting were Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan and Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal.

The meeting, which comes two days ahead of the counting of votes, is likely to chalk out a strategy for the post-poll scenario.

Before the dinner meeting, Modi and Shah also met the Union Council of Ministers and thanked them for their services rendered over the last five years.

–IANS

bns/akk