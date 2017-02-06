Senate Democrats to hold floor over DeVos nomination vote

Washington, Feb 7 (IANS) In hopes of drawing attention to the issue to derail Betsy DeVos’ nomination, Senate Democrats on Monday said they plan to hold the floor of the chamber for the next 24 hours.

The Democrats does not have the numbers to block a final confirmation vote and DeVos is still expected to be voted on for final confirmation on Tuesday, CNN reported.

“Democrats will hold the floor for the next 24 hours, until the final vote, to do everything we can to persuade just one more Republican to join us,” Senator Patty Murray was quoted as saying.

“And I strongly encourage people across the country to join us – to double down on your advocacy – and to keep making your voices heard for these last 24 hours,” Murray added.

Last week two Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski, said they would not vote to confirm DeVos, but if all the remaining Republicans vote for her nomination, she would be confirmed with addition of Vice President Mike Pence’s vote as the tie-breaker.

