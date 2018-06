Moscow, June 19 (IANS) Senegal kicked-off their FIFA WOrld Cup on a winning note as they registered a narrow 2-1 win over Poland in a Group H clash here on Tuesday.

An own goal from Thiago Cionek in the 37th minute and a quick counter-attack goal from M’Baye Niang in the 60th minute gave Senegal the 2-0 lead. Poland pulled one back through Grzegorz Krychowiak but it was late for the European team to find an equaliser.

