Sengar gets life in jail in Unnao rape case

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) A Delhi court on Friday sentenced expelled BJP lawmaker to life in prison in the 2017 Unnao case for raping a minor.

“He is a public servant…There was betrayal of faith that people put in him. All possible coercive measures were taken to harm and silence the victim,” Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma said while awarding the sentence.

“Considering all the aspects, life imprisionment, and fine of Rs 25 lakh, of which Rs 10 lakh to the victim and Rs 15 lakh to the prosecution.”

“Girl and her family have already been provided with home for one year. Thereafter, I am asking CBI to assess the threat measures and all possible efforts to protect her and provide her a shelter after the current shelter lapses,” the court said.

The judge also observed: “I don’t find any mitigating circumstances.”

–IANS

anb/in