Senior Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Dhindsa quits all party posts

Chandigarh, Sep 29 (IANS) Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Saturday resigned from all positions in the party, citing “advancing age and deteriorating health”.

Dhindsa submitted his resignation to SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal.

A veteran leader, Dhindsa was the General Secretary of the SAD and member of the party’s core committee.

Apart from his declining health, other reasons are being read into the development, particularly the SAD facing allegations related to incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib during the regime of the Akali Dal in 2015.

Dhindsa, a former Union Minister, was absent at the SAD’s “Jabar Virodh” rally, which took place in Faridkot on September 16, while the entire top brass of the party was present at the rally.

Dhindsa’s son, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, was the Finance Minister (2012-2017) in the government headed by then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

–IANS

