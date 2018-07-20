Senior army, police officials review security in Valley

Srinagar, July 25 (IANS) Senior officials of police and army on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in the Valley with focus on minimizing collateral damage and positive engagement of youth to maintain peace.

A Defence Ministry spokesman said: “Senior officials of army and Jammu and Kashmir Police today (Wednesday) reviewed the prevailing security situation in Kashmir to carve out future strategies.

“The meeting was held at the district police lines in Shopian and attended by Lieutenant General, A.K. Bhatt, Chinar Corps Commander, state police chief S.P. Vaid, General Officer Commanding (GoC) – Victor Force and Inspector General of Police – Kashmir Zone, in addition to district police chiefs of south Kashmir districts.

“Detailed deliberations were held to maintain a robust counter-insurgency grid in the hinterland with the primary aim to strengthen the existing synergy among various organizations of the security forces.

“The focus of the meeting was how to minimize collateral damage during operations and positive engagement of youth to ensure peace and tranquility in Kashmir.”

Emphasis was laid on maintaining a high level of vigil to minimize frequent terrorist initiated incidents, the spokesman added.

–IANS

sq/nir