Senior citizen killed in water row, 4 held

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) A senior citizen was on Saturday brutally beaten to death here after he intervened to stop a fight between his son and a neighbour over distribution of water from a tanker, police said. All the four accused, including a juvenile, have been taken into custody.

Police said the incident occurred in Wazirpur area of north Delhi around 3.30 p.m as the locals were waiting for the Delhi Jal Board tanker.

“As soon as the Delhi Jal Board water tanker came into the locality, over two dozens locals lined up to take water from it. However Rohit and his neighbour, Sunny indulged in a brawl over distribution of water,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan.

“Sunny and his three associates started beating Rohit. When Rohit’s father Lal Bahadur intervened and tried to pacify them, Sunny and the others began punching him and attacked him with sticks. Lal Bahadur collapsed and was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead,” Khan said, adding all the four accused were apprehended from their houses.

Lal Bahadur’s nephew Ankit told IANS that the other residents did not come forward to rescue Lal Bahadur’s rescue or call the police on time and that “if someone had tried to save him, he could still be alive”.

Swaraj India’s Delhi chief Anupam cited the incident to attack Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying there was still shortage of potable water despite the Aam Aadmi Party government’s assurance to give free water to every house.

