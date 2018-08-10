Senior CPI-M leader Jayarajan to return as Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 10 (IANS) The CPI-M state secretariat on Friday gave the nod for the re-induction of CPI-M leader E.P. Jayarajan into the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet, according to party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The swearing-in of Jayarajan, a central committee member of the party, would take place in the state capital on Tuesday.

He will get back the industries portfolio, which he held when he quit on October 14, 2016, just four months after becoming a minister, following charges that he appointed close relatives to top posts in a state-run PSU.

On account of his return, A.C. Moideen who held the portfolio will be given the Local Self Government portfolio, which was held by K.T. Jaleel.

Jaleel has been given the portfolio of Higher Education and Social Justice, currently held by two different ministers.

After Jayarajan resigned, the vigilance department launched a probe. Last year the court cleared him of all the charges. Since then he and his supporters have been rooting for his return to the ministry.

With Jayarajan returning to the cabinet, all eyes are on if he would deputize for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when he goes abroad for treatment later this month.

