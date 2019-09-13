Senior IPS takes VRS, may fight Jharkhand polls

Ranchi, Sep 16 (IANS) Rezi Dundung, Additional Director General of Police (wireless), at the police headquarters here has taken voluntary retirement from services. This has been stated in a notification, issued by the Jharkhand government, here on Monday.

The 1987 batch IPS officer had sought voluntary retirement in July, requesting the government to relieve him from his duties by October 15. Dundung was to retire in January 2020.

Though he has not officially spoken about his future plans, Dundung who belongs to the Simdega district of Jharkhand, may contest the next Assembly elections in the state, according to his close associates.

He may join a political party to fight the polls. Jharkhand will go to polls in November/December.

–IANS

ns/pcj