Senior journalist Kuldeep Nayar dead

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Senior journalist and author Kuldeep Nayar died at a hospital here. He was 95, his family confirmed on Thursday.

Nayar breathed his last at the Escorts Hospital at 12.30 a.m., and his cremation will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Nayar, who was also a human rights activist, served as High Commissioner to the UK in 1990 and was also nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

A syndicated columnist, he has written several books including “Beyond the Lines” and “India after Nehru”.

