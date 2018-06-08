Senior journalist Shujat Bukhari shot dead in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 14 (IANS) Senior journalist and Editor-in-Chief of English daily “Rising Kashmir” Shujat Bhukhari was on Thursday shot dead by militants outside his office here, police said.

Militants fired from close range at Bukhari outside his office in the Press Enclave area of Residency Road here, critically injuring him, his driver and a security guard, police sources said.

All the three injured were shifted to hospital, where Bukhari and his driver were declared dead by doctors and the security guard is critical, the sources said.

–IANS

