Sensex down 130 points minutes after opening in green

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) The S&P BSE Sensex declined around 130 points minutes after opening on a positive note on Tuesday, tracking weakness in the major Asian markets.

The NSE Nifty50 also traded over 40 points lower than its previous close.

At 9.37 a.m., the Nifty50 traded at 10,917.95, lower by 43.90 points or 0.40 per cent from its previous close.

The BSE Sensex, traded at 36,439.17 points, lower by 139.79 points or 0.38 per cent from the previous close of 36,578.96 points.

It had opened at 36,649.92 points and so far it touched an intra-day high of 36,650.47 and a low of 36,413.30 points.

–IANS

rrb/ksk