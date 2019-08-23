Sensex down 150 points led by financial stocks

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Sensex fell over 150 points during the early trade led by selling in financial stocks.

Eighteen out of the 20 scrips in the Nifty Financial Service Index traded lower.

India Bulls Housing Finance fell nearly 6 per cent, the most among financial stock.

At 9.52 a.m., the Sensex was 153.71 points or 0.41 per cent lower at 37,298.13 while the Nifty was down 38.20 points or 0.35 per cent at 11,007.90.

The benchmark Sensex opened at 37,381.80, lower from its Wednesday’s close of 37,451.84.

–IANS

ravi/ksk