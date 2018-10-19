Sensex down 265 points, Nifty below 10,200-mark

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Negative global cues along with a weak rupee led the the key domestic equity indices in the negative territory, during the afternoon session of the trade on Thursday.

Consequently, the barometer Sensex slipped below the 34,000-mark and the NSE’s Nifty50 also dropped below the psychological 10,200 point mark.

Except for IT, oil and gas counters, all the sectors witnessed heavy selling pressure led by banking, finance and healthcare stocks.

The domestic currency was trading at Rs 73.30 to a US dollar from its previous close of 73.15. Also, the crude oil prices continued to ease at around $75.76 a barrel.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 33,778.60 points from its previous close of 34,033.96 points and at 1.12 p.m it traded at 33,768.19 points down 265.77 points or 0.78 per cent.

It touched an intra-day high of 33,807.93 points and a low of 33,553.18 points.

The NSE Nifty50 traded at 10,149.10 points during the afternoon trade session, down 75.65 points and 0.74 per cent.

–IANS

ravi/in