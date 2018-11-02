Sensex ekes out gains to end just shy of 35,000-mark; Nifty flat

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Mixed global cues and a recovery in the domestic currency helped the S&P BSE Sensex eke out meagre gains, ending the day just below the 35,000-mark on Tuesday.

Sectoral stocks on the BSE, including IT, TECK (technology, entertainment and media) and consumers durables gained over 1 per cent each, while the banking and finance counters slipped.

The rupee was trading around Rs 72.99 to a US dollar from its previous close of 73.12.

The Sensex rose 40.99 points to 34,991.91. It had opened at 35,076.24 from its previous close of 34,950.92.

It touched an intra-day high of 35,196.03 and a low of 34,889.72.

The NSE Nifty closed flat at 10,530.

State Bank of India lost the most on the BSE. It declined 3.39 per cent to Rs 285.30 a share despite the lender reporting profit in the second quarter ended September after three straight quarters of losses.

On Monday, the domestic markets had closed with marginal losses despite positive macro data as the Asian peers had declined.

–IANS

ravi/shs