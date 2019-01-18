Sensex ends 190 points higher

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Amid healthy third quarter earnings, Sensex and Nifty ended on a firm note on Monday tracking similar trend in the global markets over easing trade tensions between the US and China.

Asian markets were upbeat although China reported a slowdown in its GDP growth rate.

China’s economy grew 6.6 per cent in 2018, the weakest annual performance since 1990, confirming a slowdown in the world’s second largest economy that could threaten global growth, according to official data on Monday. China’s growth was 6.8 per cent in 2017.

Energy, IT and oil and gas sectors gained while the key finance stocks ended lower.

The BSE Sensex closed higher by 192.35 points, or 0.53 per cent at 36,578.96 points, after touching a high of 36,701.03 and a low of 36,351.77 points.

The benchmark index opened higher on Monday, at 36,467.12 points, from its previous close of 36,386.61.

The broader Nifty50 also ended up by 54.90 points or 0.50 per cent at 10,961.85.

Stock-wise, Reliance Industries gained over 4 per cent on Sensex after it reported a healthy third quarter earnings last week.

It was followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank which reported a 22.57 per cent increase in its standalone net profit during the October-December quarter, following which, its shares gained 2.42 per cent.

Other top gainers were Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and Infosys.

In contrast, Hero MotoCorp and Yes Bank lost over 3 per cent while Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid and Bajaj Auto declined up to 2.07 per cent.

–IANS

ravi/mr