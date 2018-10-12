Sensex gains nearly 300 points; banking, energy stocks rise

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) A positive start to the second quarter results season along with a stable rupee and low crude oil prices pushed both the key equity indices — S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.

The day’s trade saw all sectors close on a high note led by finance, banking and energy stocks.

Index-wise, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled at 35,162.48 points, up 297.38 points or 0.85 per cent.

The Sensex touched an intra-day high of 35,215.79 points and a low of 34,913.06.

The NSE Nifty closed at 10,584.75 points, up 72.25 points, or 0.69 per cent.

–IANS

