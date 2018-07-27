Sensex gains over 200 points, Nifty reclaims 11,300 mark

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Friday with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gaining over 200 points and the NSE Nifty50 reclaiming the 11,300 mark.

According to market observers, healthy buying activity was witnessed in banking, auto and consumer durables stocks.

At 9.23 a.m. the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,309.80 points, higher by 65.10 points or 0.58 per cent from its previous close.

The BSE Sensex which had opened at 37327.16 points, traded at 37,406.12 points (9.23 a.m.) — higher by 240.96 points or 0.65 per cent — from its previous close of 37,165.16 points.

It has touched an intra-day high of 37,408.33 points and a low of 37,319.61 points so far.

–IANS

rrb/ksk