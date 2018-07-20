Sensex hits fresh record high on firm global cues

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) The benchmark BSE Sensex continued its firm momentum on Wednesday and hit a fresh all-time high of 36,947.18 points.

Investor sentiments were largely supported by strong global cues, analysts said.

The trade, however, has been volatile and the both the Sensex and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange have shed their major gains made in the day.

At 1.16 p.m., the wider NSE Nifty50 traded at 11,141.70 points, higher by just 7.40 points or 0.07 per cent from its previous close of 11,134.30 points.

The barometer Sensex on the BSE, traded at 36,899.03 points — higher by 73.93 points or 0.20 per cent — from its previous close of 36,825.10 points.

It hit an all-time intra-day high of 36,947.18 points, and touched an intra-day low of 36,809.45 points. It had also opened at a fresh high of 36,928.06 points surpassing the previous high of 36,902.06 points touched on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, supported by the rise in global markets, both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 had settled at their respective closing highs.

So far, the top gainers on the Sensex were Adani Ports, Vedanta, ONGC, Tata Steel and HDFC while NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Motors (DVR) were among the major losers.

–IANS

rrb/vm