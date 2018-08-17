Sensex, Nifty hit record highs on firm global cues, rupee recovery

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices of the S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 touched fresh record levels on Monday, supported by firm global cues and a recovery in the Indian rupee.

Both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 on the National Stock Exchange touched new all-time highs of 38,281.70 points and 11,551.85 points respectively, surpassing their previous benchmarks of 38,076.23 and 11,495.20 points.

Healthy buying activity was witnessed in capital goods, auto and oil and gas stocks, analysts said.

At 12.24 p.m., the wider Nifty50 traded at 11,548.30 points, higher by 77.55 points of 0.68 per cent from its previous close.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex which had opened at 38,075.07 points, traded at 38,271.05 points, higher by 323.17 points or 0.85 per cent from the previous close of 37,947.88 points. So, far it has touched an intra-day low of 38,050.69 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Larsen and Toubro, Tata Motors, Tata Motors (DVR), ONGC and Tata Steel, while the major losers were Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Power Grid and ICICI Bank.

–IANS

