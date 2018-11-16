Sensex, Nifty open in red

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty50, opened in red on Tuesday.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in IT and metal counters. Index pivotals — financial and banking stocks — also traded lower.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 35,730.77 from its previous close at 35,774.88 on Monday. At 9.22 a.m., it traded at 35,695.03 lower by 79.85 points or 0.22 per cent.

The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,740.10 after closing at 10,763.40 on Monday. It traded at 10,731.35 during the morning trade session, down 32.05 points and 0.30 per cent.

–IANS

ravi/in