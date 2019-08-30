Sensex, Nifty open mildly higher

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Sensex and Nifty turned choppy after opening slightly higher on Wednesday.

The benchmark Sensex opened at 36,575.24 from its Tuesday’s close of 36,562.91.

At 10.01 a.m., the Sensex was up 34.25 points or 0.09 per cent at 36,597.16.

The Nifty was up 4.90 points or 0.05 per cent at 10,802.80.

Nifty PSU Bank and metal index recovered after heavy selling on Tuesday.

Weak growth numbers released over the weekend resulted in a bruising stock sell-off on Tuesday, erasing 770 points from Sensex.

Investors reacted to the data released on Friday which showed that India grew at its weakest pace since 2013 between April and June.

Besides, poor monthly auto sales data and weak core sector data added heightened fear in the equity markets.

–IANS

ravi/in