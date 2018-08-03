Sensex, Nifty touch new record highs; banking stocks rise

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Key equity indices – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — touched fresh all-time highs on Monday, supported by healthy buying in banking, consumer durables and auto stocks.

Both the Sensex and Nifty50 hit their all-time highs of 37,801.78 points and 11,427.00 points respectively.

According to analysts, broadly positive global cues also supported the gains.

At 9.33 a.m. the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded 11,421.00 points, higher by 60.20 points or 0.53 per cent from its previous close.

The BSE Sensex which had opened at 37,714.70 points, traded at 37,789.52 points (9.35 a.m.) – higher by 233.36 points or 0.62 per cent — from its previous close of 37,556.16 points. It touched an intra-day low of 37699.37 points so far.

–IANS

rrb/ksk