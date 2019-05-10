Sensex, Nifty trades marginally lowew

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Sensex and Nifty traded in the red during the morning trade session after they opened slightly higher on Friday.

Investor sentiments have taken a beating following the surprise escalation of trade tension between US and China.

Foreign Institution Investors have also turned sellers during the past few sessions and the fourth quarter earning outcome have not been encouraging.

While the financial sector stocks gained, auto, FMCG and IT declined.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 37,632.36 from its previous close of 37,558.91 on Thursday.

At 9.52 a.m., the Sensex traded 3.83 points or 0.01 per cent lower at 37,555.08.

The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,314.15 after closing at 11,301.80 on Thursday.

The Nifty traded at 11,291.40 during the morning trade session, down 10.40 points or 0.09 per cent.

–IANS

ravi/ksk