Sensex opens 140 points up, Nifty at 11,550

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) The 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex on Tuesday opened in the positive territory tracking similar cues from its Asian peers.

Healthy buying was witnessed in auto, healthcare and capital goods counters.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 35,004.33 points from its previous close at 34,865.10 points on Monday.

At 9.20 a.m., the Sensex traded at 35,006.10 points up by 141 points or 0.40 per cent.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,550.15 points after closing at 10,512.50 points.

The Nifty traded at 10,545.00 points during the morning trade session, up 32.50 points and 0.31 per cent.

–IANS

ravi-rv/ksk