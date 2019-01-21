Sensex opens 50 points higher, Nifty above 10,900

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) The Sensex on Friday opened 50 points higher while the Nifty reclaimed the 10,900 mark following gains in the other Asian markets.

Third quarter earning outcomes from index heavyweights such as Maruti Suzuki and Larsen and Toubro (L&T), is expected later in the day.

All the sectors or BSE and NSE gained.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 36,245.77 from its previous close at 36,195.10 on Thursday.

At 9.24 a.m., the Sensex traded at 36,447.05 higher by 251.95 points or 0.70 per cent after touching an intra-day high of 36,474.05 and a low of 36,216.41.

The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,859.75 after closing at 10,849.80 on Thursday.

The Nifty traded at 10,921.30 during the morning trade session, up 71.50 points and 0.66 per cent.

–IANS

ravi/ksk