Sensex opens over 300 points up, auto counters gain

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) The 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex on Friday opened in the positive territory owing to the recovery in rupee and ease in the crude oil prices.

Healthy buying was witnessed in all sectors on BSE led by finance, banking and auto counters.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 34,743.95 from its previous close at 34,431.97 on Friday.

At 9.18 a.m., the Sensex traded at 34,730.64 up by 298.67 points or 0.87 per cent.

The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,462.30 after closing at 10,380.45.

The Nifty traded at 10,486.35 during the morning trade session, up 105.90 points and 1.02 per cent.

–IANS

ravi/ksk