Sensex recovers from day’s low, still trades 500 points lower

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Amidst highly volatile trade, the key Indian equity indices slumped, with the S&P BSE Sensex losing over 1,000 points on Friday afternoon, only to recover from the day’s lows within minutes.

At around 1 p.m., the Sensex lost 1,127.58 to touch an intra-day low of 35,993.64 points.

Sudden and heavy selling pressure was witnessed across the sectoral indices with the banking and finance counters losing the most.

At 2.28 p.m., the NSE Nifty50 traded at 11,061.75 points, lower by 172.60 points or 1.54 per cent from the previous close.

The BSE Sensex, which had opened at 37,278.89 points, traded at 36,588.57 points, lower by 532.65 points or 1.43 per cent from the previous close of 37,121.22 points.

So far, it has touched an intra-day high of 37,489.24 points and a low of 35,993.64 as yet.

The top gainers on the Sensex were NTPC, Reliance, Axis Bank, ITC and ONGC, while the major losers were Yes Bank, Tata Motors (DVR), Infosys, Tata Motors and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

