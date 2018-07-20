Sensex retreats from all-time high, trades in green

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) The benchmark BSE Sensex on Tuesday afternoon traded in the green, although the index retreated from the all-time high of 36,902.06 points it had hit earlier in the day.

Healthy buying in metal, consumer durables and healthcare stocks supported the gains, analysts said.

However, selling pressure on banking stocks after the stocks rose sharply earlier in the day’s trade limited the gains.

At 1.56 p.m., the Sensex traded at 36,841.91 points — higher by 123.31 points or 0.34 per cent — from the previous close of 36,718.60 points. It had also opened at a fresh high of 36,859.69 points, surpassing the previous high of 36,749.69 points recorded on Monday.

The intra-day low for Sensex was 36,709.72 points so far. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,893 advances against 690 declines.

The wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,129.65 points, up 44.90 or 0.41 per cent from its previous close of 11,084.75 points.

–IANS

