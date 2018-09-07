Sensex rises over 350 points, oil and gas stocks gain

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) A recovery in the Indian rupee’s value along with broadly positive global cues and a slower rise in wholesale price inflation for August pushed the Indian equity indices higher on Friday.

Sector-wise, all the indices closed in the positive territory. Healthy buying was witnessed in the consumer durables, banking and oil and gas stocks.

The wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange provisionally closed at 11,515.20 points, higher by 145.30 points or 1.28 per cent from the previous close of 11,369.90 points.

The BSE Sensex, which had opened at 37,939.29 points, provisionally closed at 38,090.64 points, higher by 372.68 points or 0.99 per cent from the previous close of 37,717.96 points.

It touched a high of 38,125.62 points and a low of 37,859.52 points during the day’S trade.

–IANS

ravi-rv/vm