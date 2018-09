Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Reversing all the gains made earlier in the day, key Indian equity indices slumped on Friday afternoon, with the BSE Sensex losing over 1,000 points.

It touched an intra-day low of 35,993.64 points, against the previous close of 37,121.22 points.

However, it recovered to trade at 36,825.92 points (1.12 p.m.), lower by 295.30 points or 0.80 per cent from the previous close.

