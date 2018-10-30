Sensex shoots past 35,000, with 600 points gain

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Amid firm global cues the key equity indices gained over one per cent during the afternoon trade session on Friday. The Sensex jumped over 600 points to cross the 35,000-mark and the Nifty traded above the 10,500-mark.

Healthy buying was witnessed across all the sectors on the BSE, led by banking, finance and auto counters.

However, the IT stocks traded lower owing to a weak rupee. The domestic currency traded at Rs 72.87 a US dollar from its previous close of 73.45.

The investors sentiments were boosted on the back of declining crude oil prices, as the benchmark brent crude prices eased below $74 (73.30) per barrel along with signs of easing trade tension between US and China.

At 12.12 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded 595.19 points up at 35,027.16. It had opened at 34,743.95 from its previous close of 34,431.97.

The NSE Nifty50 traded at 10,561.80, up 181.35 points or 1.75 per cent. It opened at 10,462.30 from its previous close of 10,380.45.

–IANS

