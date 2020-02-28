Sensex slips over 100 points

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 38,715.72 and touched a high of 38,791.70 and a low of 38,561.58 points after closing at 38,623.70 on Tuesday.

The Sensex is trading at 38,521.30 down by 102.40 points or 0.27 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,351.35 points after closing at 11,303.30 points.

The Nifty is trading at 11,283.90 points in the morning.

–IANS

vj/in