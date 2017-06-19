Sensex soars, Bank Nifty hits fresh high

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Cheered by positive global cues and healthy buying in index heavyweights such as Tata Steel, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries, the 30-scrip Sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE traded at new highs during the mid-afternoon trade session on Monday.

Besides, the wider NSE Nifty banking index touched a fresh high of 23,806.65 points during intra-day trade as investors’ sentiments were buoyed on reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the measures taken by the RBI to resolve the non-performing assets (NPA) issue of Indian state-run banks.

The S&P BSE banking index too traded with gains of 294.35 points or 1.10 per cent.

Around 2.55 p.m., the Sensex traded at 31,320.72 points — up 264.32 points or 0.85 per cent from its previous close at 31,056.40 points.

It has so far touched a high of 31,362.15 points and a low of 31,163.35 during intra-day trade.

The wider NSE Nifty rose by 71.75 points or 0.75 per cent to trade at 9,659.80 points.

–IANS

ppg/mr