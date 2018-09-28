Sensex tanks 500 points, Nifty down 130

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Owing to a weak rupee and broadly negative global cues the S&P Sensex tanked over 500 points and the Nifty50 slipped by 130 points on Wednesday.

At 3.08 p.m., wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange traded at 10,877.90 points, lower by 130.40 points or 1.18 per cent from its previous close.

The S&P BSE Sensex, which opened at 36,602.85 points, traded at 36,016.77 points, down 509.37 points, or 1.39 per cent from its previous close of 36,526.14 points.

So far, it has touched an intra-day high of 36,602.85 points and a low of 35,973.23.

–IANS

ravi/in