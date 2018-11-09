Sensex up 118 points, Nifty ends at 10,616

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Broadly positive global cues along with recovery in the domestic currency helped the key Indian equity indices to end with gains on Thursday as the BSE Sensex closed 118 points higher and the Nifty ending at 10,616.

Healthy buying was witnessed in finance, banking and realty stocks, while telecom lost 1.16 per cent, most among all the 19 sectors on BSE.

The Sensex closed 118.55 points or 0.34 per cent up, at 35,260.54. It had opened at 35,145.75 from its previous close of 35,141.99.

It touched an intra-day high of 35,402 and a low of 35,118.42.

The NSE Nifty closed 40.40 points higher or 0.38 per cent at 10,616.70.

–IANS

ravi/in